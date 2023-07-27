Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 609,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $98,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,513,750. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.52.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

