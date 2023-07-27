UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $506.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $471.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.