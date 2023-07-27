United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.05 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.44.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
