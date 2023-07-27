Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

