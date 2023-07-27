Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.88. The stock had a trading volume of 722,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.64. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

