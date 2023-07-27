Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.66. 1,050,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,211. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

