UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $68.86, but opened at $71.32. UMB Financial shares last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 154,773 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

