UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

UMBF traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.16. 581,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,005,000 after buying an additional 482,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.