UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of UFP Technologies worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 706,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,275,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $342,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $205.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.84.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UFPT shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

