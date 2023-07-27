TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 533.3% in July

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TSR Stock Performance

Shares of TSR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 6,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. TSR has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of TSR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

