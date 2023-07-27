Trustmark Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 449,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,060,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

