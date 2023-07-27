Truist Financial Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $56.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.12.

APA stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.49.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

