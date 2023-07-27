Truist Financial Increases Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $34.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNSTGet Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 62,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,376. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNSTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Renasant

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 803.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

