Truist Financial Increases Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $34.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 62,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,376. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

Insider Activity at Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 803.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

