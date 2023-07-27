Truist Financial Cuts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $27.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGY opened at $21.28 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

