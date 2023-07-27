Truist Financial Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $76.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of MTDR traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 772,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,865. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,367,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,511,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

