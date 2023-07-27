TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion updated its Q3 guidance to $0.92-$0.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.49-$3.62 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $84.37.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at TransUnion

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after buying an additional 1,281,942 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransUnion by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,769,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,434,000 after buying an additional 905,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

