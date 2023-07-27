Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 62,880 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 251% compared to the average daily volume of 17,933 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 76,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $658,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,315.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 74,002 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2,536.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 194,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Trading Up 24.9 %

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,490,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,509. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 5.05.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

