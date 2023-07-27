TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to Hold at Johnson Rice

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 3,548,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,159. The stock has a market cap of $291.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

TPI Composites last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

