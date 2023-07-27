TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) vs. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Critical Analysis

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI Financial and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 TPG 0 9 4 0 2.31

TPG has a consensus target price of $33.96, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than CI Financial.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CI Financial pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG pays out -250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares CI Financial and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.24 $230.57 million $0.77 16.38 TPG $2.00 billion 4.72 -$56.24 million ($0.32) -95.59

CI Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 8.43% 32.55% 5.84% TPG N/A 19.21% 7.12%

Summary

TPG beats CI Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

