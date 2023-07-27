Tobam Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.