TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Short Interest Up 69.5% in July

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the June 30th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ TMC remained flat at $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 678,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $398.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.47.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMC. ThinkEquity started coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 3,997,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in TMC the metals by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

