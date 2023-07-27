Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. 16,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,733. The company has a market capitalization of $254.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.95. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 796.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 18,217.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.