Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,434,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,273,848.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,434,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,273,848.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 470,965 shares of company stock worth $3,291,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

TLYS opened at $8.13 on Friday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

