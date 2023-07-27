Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 508,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,732. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

About Thoughtworks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Thoughtworks by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 367,079 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $245,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.