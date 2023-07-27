Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.
Thoughtworks Stock Performance
TWKS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 508,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,732. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.81.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
