Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TSE:TRI traded down C$1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 273,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$136.02 and a 52 week high of C$182.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.69.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.49%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

