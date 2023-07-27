The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of Timken worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Trading Up 0.1 %

Timken stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 83,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,645. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.