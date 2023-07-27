The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Shyft Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 3,244,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,694. The company has a market cap of $468.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

