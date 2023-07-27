The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,422. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

