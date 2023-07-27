The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 137 ($1.76) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.31) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.76) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PEBB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,296.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Pebble Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77.76 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.54).

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.