The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.63. The company had a trading volume of 407,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,616. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $333.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.32.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

