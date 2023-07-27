The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Home Depot by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $331.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

