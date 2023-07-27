TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $127.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.80. The stock had a trading volume of 488,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

