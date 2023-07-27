Summit Financial LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,591. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

