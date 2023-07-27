Summit Financial LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

BA traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,010,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $238.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.