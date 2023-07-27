Summit Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,890,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.99. 9,071,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,287,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

