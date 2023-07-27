Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $513.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

