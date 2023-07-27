Summit Financial LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $376.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,929,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,528,742. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.33.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

