Summit Financial LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

HYG stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $74.92. 41,890,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,782,512. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

