Summit Financial LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $250.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

