Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.64. The stock had a trading volume of 919,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,182. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.