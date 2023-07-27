Summit Financial LLC Buys 258 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $14.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $729.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,617. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $695.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

