StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

