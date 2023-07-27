StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of ORN stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.