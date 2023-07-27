StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,316. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

