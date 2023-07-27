StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

AEZS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 3,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,063. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

