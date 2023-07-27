StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after buying an additional 2,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $34,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after buying an additional 1,036,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 78.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after buying an additional 690,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

