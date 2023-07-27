StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.67 on Monday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

