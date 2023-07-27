StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE CO opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

