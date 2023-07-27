StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.