StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

