StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of ENG opened at $0.34 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
