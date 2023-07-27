StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of ENG opened at $0.34 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

