StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Atento Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. Atento has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $9.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
Featured Stories
